Miller Homes unveils change of CEO and chairman

Board moves

Stewart Lynes: new CEO

Miller Homes has announced that Stewart Lynes will take over as chief executive, succeeding Chris Endsor, who will replace John White as executive chairman. The changes are effective from the end of this month.

Mr Lynes joined Miller Homes 15 years ago and has been chief operating officer since 2019.

Commenting on the changes, Mr Endsor said: “This is a very exciting time for the business and these changes have been planned for several years to ensure business continuity as we move into the next phase of our growth strategy.

“Stewart is an exceptional leader, the unanimous choice of the board, and we have every confidence in him.

“I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to John White who will step down as chairman from the end of March for his support and commitment to Miller Homes over the last four years. The Board and I wish him well for the future.”

Mr Lynes added: “It will be a privilege to step up to CEO at an important time for Miller Homes. We have an exceptional team and our position as one of the country’s leading homebuilders means we are well placed to continue our strong performance trajectory.”

Miller Homes announced in December that funds managed by Apollo affiliates together with existing management, had acquire the Company from Bridgepoint Group. The transaction is expected to complete in the first quarter.

The company builds approximately 4,000 homes a year across the UK, predominantly in Scotland, the North of England, and the Midlands, with ambitions to grow to 6,000 units in the medium-term.

It recently announced the opening of an office in Northampton, its tenth regional outlet and becoming one of the first major homebuilders to establish a new regional base since the start of the pandemic.