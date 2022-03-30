Menzies offer agreed | Scotgold at pivotal point

Daily Business Live

7am: Menzies offer agreed

Directors of GIL International Holdings, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kuwait-based Agility Public Warehousing Company, and the board of John Menzies have reached agreement on the terms of the recommended cash offer for the Edinburgh-based aviation services company.

Each Menzies shareholder will receive 608p in cash per Menzies share valuing Menzies at approximately £571 million and £763m on an enterprise value basis.

The final offer price represents an 81% premium to the closing price of 335 pence per Menzies share on 8 February, the last business day prior to the commencement of the offer period.

7am: Pivotal moment for Scotgold

Scottish gold mining company Scotgold posted a A$5.3m loss before tax for the year to the half-year to the end of December against a A$2.8m profit last time. Total revenue came in at A$6.4m (H1 2021: nil)

CEO, Phil Day said, “It’s been a transformative time for Scotgold which has seen the team work determinedly to deliver on our targets and maximise value at our flagship Cononish mine.

“This is a pivotal moment in our mine development plan, allowing us to access reserve mine gold grade more readily, which should see our gold grades increase significantly inline with our mine plan during 2022 and beyond.

“I look forward to reporting on our calendar year Q1 2022 production results in due course, as we continue to implement optimisation initiatives at Cononish to increase our gold production profile with the target of achieving a c.23,500oz p.a. production run rate of gold by end of Q1 2023.”

Global markets

Analysts say the ongoing talks between Ukraine and Russia as well as comments from Russia about scaling back on movement around Kyiv has created some optimism regarding a de-escalation of the war, though scepticism remains over the latest pledges.

Wall Street closed on an upbeat tone with the Dow Jones finishing up 0.97%, the S&P 500 closing 1.23% higher and the Nasdaq rising 1.84% .

Despite the Covid lockdown, the Shanghai Composite moved 1.6% higher and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.49%. However, Japan’s Nikkei slipped or 1.61%