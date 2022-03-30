Low carbon homes planned for Ingram Street site

City scheme

By a Daily Business reporter |

Ingram Street plan

Artisan Real Estate has revealed designs for low carbon homes and commercial units on a vacant site on Ingram Street in Glasgow.

The development, on land currently used as a car park, will feature four distinct buildings varying in height from four to six storeys and will include 109 homes.

The exterior façade for each building reflects the scale and architecture of neighbouring properties which vary in heritage and height. The proposed stepped designs, featuring modern sustainable materials, will enable communal roof terraces accessible on different levels.

At the heart of the development will be a publicly accessed landscaped garden courtyard. Artisan has appointed specialist landscape designers to ensure final proposals enhance the local biodiversity, including vegetable plots, bird boxes and bee keeping on extensive private and communal roof terraces, alongside a combination of paths and seating areas.

The scheme is designed by architects AMA studio.

Supporting the city’s net zero ambitions, no car parking spaces are planned. However, residents will be provided with secure bike spaces and access to the city car club.

The proposed commercial space will accommodate up to four separate units ranging in size from 1,750 sq ft to 2,750 sq ft and will be suitable for a range of work, retail or café uses.