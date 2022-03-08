Lomond hires Foxtons high flyer to succeed Pender

Expansion planned

Stuart Pender and Ed Phillips

Lomond Group, the estate agency network, has appointed Ed Phillips as group chief executive from London’s largest letting business Foxtons.

Mr Phillips will succeed Lomond founder Stuart Pender who becomes executive chairman.

The announcement comes as Lomond enters advanced discussions to enter three further regions of the UK, including the London market.

Lomond, which is backed by LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds Banking Group, has doubled in size over the last year as a result of 25 acquisitions. It has more than 34,000 properties under management worth over £8 billion.

Mr Pender said: “Attracting someone of Ed’s calibre and experience is an important part of our strategy to expand into more private rental markets around the UK.

“The group has ambitious plans and we see Ed’s appointment as key in driving the next stage of our growth”.

Mr Phillips added: “Lomond Group is the most exciting property business in the UK with ambitions to continue its rapid expansion. I look forward to working with the board and the leaders of each of Lomond’s regional businesses to deliver a market leading network in key cities across the UK.”

LDC backed the creation of Lomond Group in December 2020, merging Lomond Capital and Linley & Simpson.

It has major hubs in core rental markets including Aberdeen, Birmingham, Brighton, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester.