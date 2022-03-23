More closures
Lloyds closing 19 Bank of Scotland branches
Lloyds Banking Group is shutting a further 60 branches across the UK, including 19 Bank of Scotland outlets.
It will take the number closed since last June to 150 and will result in a further 124 job losses, according to Unite, the union representing the banks’ workers.
The latest branches affected, which includes 17 Halifax outlets will close by the end of the year, leaving the group with 1,416. There are no branches operating under the Lloyds brand in Scotland.
The bank said online banking was now being used by record numbers of customers. It said it had 18.6 million regular online banking customers and more than 15 million mobile app users across its brands – increases of 12% and 27% respectively over the past two years.
Caren Evans, a national officer with the Unite union, said: “The banking sector needs to answer some serious questions about its corporate social responsibilities and the government cannot stand back and allow the relentless closure of banks to continue until no more local banking services remain.”
Vim Maru, Lloyds Banking Group’s group retail director, said: “Just like many other high street businesses, fewer customers are choosing to visit our branches. Our branch network is an important way for us to support our customers but we need to adapt to the significant growth in customers choosing to do most of their everyday banking online.”
Branches closing this year
Bank of Scotland
Aberdeen (201 Union Street)
Alness
Brechin
Broxburn
Carluke
Clarkston
Dunblane
Dyce
Edinburgh (Barnton)
Edinburgh (Shandwick)
Forres
Glasgow (Riddrie)
Innerleithen
Kirkcudbright
Lockerbie
Selkirk
Shotts
Stromness
Troon
Halifax
Abingdon
Beaconsfield
Beccles
Belfast (Shaftesbury)
Bideford
Devizes
Doncaster (Market Place)
Dunstable
Finchley Central
Halifax (Commercial Street)
Margate
Morriston
Penge
Totton
Wokingham
Worcester Park
Yeadon