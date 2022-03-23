Lloyds closing 19 Bank of Scotland branches

More closures

Bank of Scotland branch at Barnton, Edinburgh (pic: Google maps)

Lloyds Banking Group is shutting a further 60 branches across the UK, including 19 Bank of Scotland outlets.

It will take the number closed since last June to 150 and will result in a further 124 job losses, according to Unite, the union representing the banks’ workers.

The latest branches affected, which includes 17 Halifax outlets will close by the end of the year, leaving the group with 1,416. There are no branches operating under the Lloyds brand in Scotland.

The bank said online banking was now being used by record numbers of customers. It said it had 18.6 million regular online banking customers and more than 15 million mobile app users across its brands – increases of 12% and 27% respectively over the past two years.

Caren Evans, a national officer with the Unite union, said: “The banking sector needs to answer some serious questions about its corporate social responsibilities and the government cannot stand back and allow the relentless closure of banks to continue until no more local banking services remain.”

Vim Maru, Lloyds Banking Group’s group retail director, said: “Just like many other high street businesses, fewer customers are choosing to visit our branches. Our branch network is an important way for us to support our customers but we need to adapt to the significant growth in customers choosing to do most of their everyday banking online.”

Branches closing this year

Bank of Scotland

Aberdeen (201 Union Street)

Alness

Brechin

Broxburn

Carluke

Clarkston

Dunblane

Dyce

Edinburgh (Barnton)

Edinburgh (Shandwick)

Forres

Glasgow (Riddrie)

Innerleithen

Kirkcudbright

Lockerbie

Selkirk

Shotts

Stromness

Troon



Halifax

Abingdon

Beaconsfield

Beccles

Belfast (Shaftesbury)

Bideford

Devizes

Doncaster (Market Place)

Dunstable

Finchley Central

Halifax (Commercial Street)

Margate

Morriston

Penge

Totton

Wokingham

Worcester Park

Yeadon