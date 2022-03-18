Litigation specialists join Aberdein Considine

Law

Neil Patterson, Thomas Lillie, Diane Gundersen, Curtis Broadhead

Aberdein Considine has strengthened its Lender Services Practice Group (LSPG) with the appointment of a new partner and two lawyers.

Neil Patterson has been appointed a partner in the firm’s Banking Litigation team (part of LSPG) and he will be working with financial services organisations across the UK.

He has over 12 years’ experience dealing with complex and defended mortgage litigation matters in the UK, advising banks, building societies and other lenders on a range of issues including recovery strategies and dispute resolution.

Building on his experience in the UK Mr Patterson’s career also saw him work in South Africa, specialising in banking and commercial litigation.

Diane Gundersen joins the firm as a senior associate with over two decades of experience in legal services. She trained and qualified at Eversheds, and has specialised in banking and financial services litigation for around 10 years.

Curtis Broadhead, who trained at Keebles, has been appointed a legal executive, bringing particular expertise in the areas of unsecured lending and commercial debt recovery.

Thomas Lillie, partner and UK head of legal, lender services, said: “We’re a multi-jurisdictional supplier of banking litigation and debt recovery and with our practice growing significantly over the past few years, this brings unique challenges.”

The lender services practice group, which includes the banking and finance litigation team, represents the majority of UK banks and financial institutions, including Royal Bank of Scotland, Nationwide Building Society and Lloyds Banking Group.