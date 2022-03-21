Lingerie brand seeks support from Dragons’ Den

TV pitch

Caroline Alexander and Sarah Jones

Entrepreneur Caroline Kennedy Alexander, who is behind the luxury post-breast cancer surgery brand LoveRose Lingerie, will this week pitch for funding on the television show Dragons’ Den.

Ms Alexander is seeking £200,000 to help grow her brand after spotting a gap in the market for luxury lingerie while she was recovering from a double mastectomy and reconstruction. LoveRose is named in memory of her sister, Rose, one of two of her sisters to have died from cancer.

After studying fashion and setting up an international art gallery in Edinburgh, Ms Alexander teamed up with fellow designer Sarah Bell Jones to create bras, pants, robes and suspenders made from sustainable fabrics and finished with silk.

The two business partners will face the dragons on Thursday 24 March with plans to invest the money in expanding the product line offering.

LoveRose raised and initial £15,000 during a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to help get the business off the ground and won a further funding boost at the Scottish EDGE Awards 2018.

The business attracted further support from London-based venture capital investor Ruth McIntosh, who said she invested in LoveRose because it filled “a real gap in the post surgery market, designing lingerie that is certainly functional, but more importantly beautiful and sexy.”

One-in-seven women in the UK will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime, with more than 500,000 women currently living well after treatment.

Ms Alexander said: “LoveRose is more than just bras – we put the emotional and psychological needs of our clients first. This is a market that’s shockingly underserved and so we’re helping to fill a massive and pressing unmet need.

“Our post-surgery bras give our customers confidence and renewed self-esteem. Unlike other post-operation underwear, which tends to be bland, matronly, and synthetic, our lingerie is designed with wire-free engineering and crafted luxuriously.”

The innovative LoveRose collection includes pocketed bras for women who wear prosthesis and hidden support hammocks to negate the need for damaging underwires, while providing full support for the breasts or prosthesis.