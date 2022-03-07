Leith posts record revenue after client wins

Creative success

Richard Marsham and Vic Milne

A string of clients wins during 2021 by its healthcare and digital divisions helped drive a rise in revenue at Leith, Scotland’s largest creative agency.

An international vaccine awareness campaign for the Geneva-based International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations was one of the agency’s main assignments, while it added National Lottery, Worldwide Cancer Research, Scottish Salmon Company, Skills Development Scotland, and L’Oreal to its client roster.

During the year to 31st December 2021, revenue increased to £11.5 million [2020: £9.8 million], while headcount grew to 131. It was the first set of accounts since the merger of Leith with fellow Cello agency Signal.

Richard Marsham, group managing partner, said: “2021 was a record year for the agency, in spite of it being a challenging year on so many fronts.

“Our digital services division has gone from strength to strength, working with clients like Nando’s and NatWest on big ticket assignments.”

Among senior hires and promotions during 2021, Leith promoted Vic Milne to head of strategy, replacing David Amers who had held the role for 26 years. Mr Milne has been with the agency since 2012, working with key clients including IRN-BRU, The Famous Grouse, and Baxters. He Milne also sits on the Leith board.

The agency expects headcount to grow to more than 140 by the end of the year.