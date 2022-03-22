Largo Leisure acquired by Limerston Capital

Parks deal

Loch Tay holiday park

Holiday park operator Largo Leisure has been acquired by private equity firm Limerston Capital for an undisclosed sum.

Largo Leisure offers self-catering lodge, caravan and glamping holidays across four parks located in Letham Feus in Fife, Braidhaugh Park in Perthshire, Sauchope Links near Crail and Loch Tay in Perthshire. The business was founded in 2003 by Rupert Barret and is targeted at a premium market.

Andrew Howe, the founder and ex-CEO of Bridge Leisure which he exited last year, has been installed as executive chairman.

Mr Howe will work with the business’s current senior team, including managing director Jonathan Morley, and Limerston Capital to identify growth opportunities. This will include investment into the parks’ properties, potential expansion of the sites and brand development.

Limerston Capital has signalled its intentions for further acquisitions, with a specific focus on individual or groups of smaller holiday parks across the UK.

Mr Howe said: “Largo Leisure has positioned its holiday parks as destination experiences, continually improving its sites to ensure a high end offer and attracting a premium demographic. Our ongoing focus on improving smaller parks will help to set us apart from competitors and is aligned with our wider plans.