Labour demands P&O reinstates sacked crew

Emergency vote

Demonstrating workers

Labour will force an emergency vote in Parliament on Monday to demand P&O Ferries reinstates 800 sacked crew and that ministers bring forward measures to strengthen workers’ rights.

The mass sackings without notice have been widely condemned amid reports that security firms with balaclavas and handcuffs were used to remove sacked workers from the vessels.

It has emerged that the Government was made aware of the company’s plan before it was announced last Thursday.

A Whitehall official sent a note to ministers at the Department for Transport stating: “We understand that P&O Ferries have an intention to try and re-employ many staff on new terms and conditions or use agency staff to restart routes; they estimate disruption to services lasting 10 days.”

The Department for Transport (DfT) said it was standard practice for officials to outline what they had been told by a private firm in an internal memo.