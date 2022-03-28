Kuenssberg lands new BBC Sunday show

Marr successor

New role: Laura Kuenssberg (pic: Terry Murden)

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg has been chosen to succeed Andrew Marr with a new-look Sunday morning show.

Ms Kuenssberg steps down from her current role after the May local elections and will present her first Sunday edition in September.

Current presenter Sophie Raworth who stepped in after Marr left the BBC at the end of last year, will continue to present the show until it goes off-air for the summer parliamentary recess.

Interim director of BBC News Jonathan Munro said: “Laura’s the perfect host for our flagship weekend politics show – she’s an engaging presenter and a razor-sharp political interviewer, and she knows exactly which questions audiences want answered.”

Ms Kuenssberg, daughter of Glasgow businessman Nick, said: “For decades Sunday morning has been the moment to explore the events that shape us and to challenge and listen to our politicians. It’s an honour to take the chair for that conversation in the 2020s.”

Munro also thanked Sophie Raworth for “stepping in” to present the show alongside anchoring the BBC news bulletins at Six and Ten o’clock, saying “she’s doing a fantastic job, ranging from robust interviews with presidents and prime ministers to moving reports on the flight from Ukraine.”

Marr presented The Andrew Marr Show for 16 of the 21 years he spent at the BBC. He announced in November that he would “write and present political and cultural shows” for Global Radio, as well as write for other media organisations and present a programme on Classic FM.