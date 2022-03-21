Johnson to place ‘big bets’ on nuclear power

Energy crisis

Boris Johnson: ‘we must take bold steps’

Boris Johnson is meeting nuclear industry leaders today to consider speeding up domestic projects.

The Ukraine war has focused the Prime Minister’s attention on ensuring the UK reduces its dependency on overseas energy sources and is telling party colleagues that he wants to place “big bets on nuclear power”.

He has shown interest in small modular reactors such as those being developed by Rolls-Royce which are cheaper and easier to install than big projects.

Downing Street said attendees at a roundtable meeting will discuss how government and industry can work together to remove barriers to delivering more nuclear plants.

Mr Johnson also told the party’s spring event in Blackpool that he planned to “make better use of our own naturally occurring hydrocarbons”.

Nuclear power has provided about 16% of the UK’s energy demands via the National Grid over the past year.