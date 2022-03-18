Johnson accuses SNP of ‘crazy’ oil and gas policy

Tory conference

Boris Johnson in Aberdeen: ‘we must make use of our natural resources’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson today launched a scathing attack on the SNP’s “crazy” plan to cut back on oil and gas production which he said would leave the country exposed to Putin’s “blackmail”.

Addressing the Scottish Conservative Party conference, he said Britain needed to stand up to Russian blackmail, become more self-sufficient in energy and ensure its defences were strong to stand up to threats.

“There is one crucial way in which we can begin now to help the whole world to stand up to Putin and that is to wean ourselves off dependence on his oil and gas. And in that great national effort, Scotland will be in the lead,” he told delegates in Aberdeen.

“I mean doubling down on the UK’s production of offshore wind energy – much of it driven by the great gusts off the Scottish coast.

“I mean investing in tidal – putting £39m into some revolutionary projects.

“I mean more solar, and more nuclear, and more hydrogen, which is now powering municipal buses here in Aberdeen.