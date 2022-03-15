Jobless figure falls | new Galliford Try chair | SMS upbeat

Daily Business Live

9.30am: China uncertainty hits market

Investors weighed up the potential hit to corporate earnings and economic growth from new Covid lockdowns in China, particularly in the electronics manufacturing sector where disruption to production could lead to another supply chain crisis

Ongoing uncertainty over whether China will provide military assistance to Russia also weighed on sentiment, with the Shanghai SE index down nearly 5% and the Hang Seng falling nearly 6%.

“A hard-line approach to Covid is not new for the country, but the resurgence in cases has provided a stark reminder that the pandemic is still lingering. Investors might have become too complacent over the risks of lockdowns returning once again,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“Disruption to the Chinese economy is not good news for commodity producers which have relied on the region to buy their metals and minerals for the past few decades. Heightened concerns explain why miners had a bad day on the market – and if they’re falling, you can be almost certain that the resources-heavy FTSE 100 will be dragged down. And that’s exactly what we saw on Tuesday with the FTSE 100 dropping 1.4%.

“Prudential’s sharpened focused on Asia saw its shares succumb to heavy selling as its growth plans are all about selling financial services to the wealthy.”

The FTSE 100 was trading 108.72 points lower at 7,084.75.

7am: Unemployment falls

Britain’s unemployment rate fell more than expected to 3.9% in the three months to January, when the country was facing the Omicron wave of coronavirus, official figures showed today.

The figure was below forecasts in a Reuters poll for a drop to 4%.

The number of job vacancies hit a fresh record high in the three months to February at 1.3 million, underscoring the labour shortage facing many employers.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak insisted the figures showed the UK had bounced back more strongly than some had expected and was in a position to weather the “current global challenges”.

British Chambers of Commerce head of economics, Suren Thiru, said: “Rising payroll employment and declining unemployment suggests that demand for workers remains robust despite growing headwinds.”

7am: Russia-linked firms ousted from index

A number of Russia-linked companies will be deleted from the FTSE indices from next Monday due to insufficient liquidity following sanctions against the country.

The companies affected include steel maker and miner Evraz, precious metals miner Polymetal International, gold miner Petropavlovsk, and commercial real-estate investment company Raven Property Group.

Evraz and Polymetal were already due to be downgraded from the FTSE 100 to the FTSE 250 on Monday next week as part of FTSE Russell’s quarterly review.

Trading in Evraz shares has been suspended since late last week, after UK sanctions were applied to 29% shareholder Roman Abramovich.

Petropavlovsk currently is a FTSE 250 member.

7am: New chair at Galliford Try

Alison Wood, a non-executive director at Capricorn Energy, has been named the next chair of construction company Galliford Try.

Peter Ventress intends to step down and leave the company on 15 September after more than seven years on the board. Ms Wood will take the chair and will also chair the nomination committee.

She spent nearly 20 years at BAE Systems in a number of strategy and leadership roles, including that of group strategic director, and was the global director of strategy and corporate development at National Grid from 2008 to 2013.

Ms Wood has held non-executive director positions with BTG, former Glasgow-based telecoms firm Thus Group, e2v, Cobham and Costain.

As well sitting on the board at Capricorn Energy (formerly Cairn Energy) she is a non-executive director at TT Electronics and senior independent non-executive director at Oxford Instruments.

7am: SMS ahead of expectations

Smart Metering Systems, which installs and manages smart meters and other devices, said underlying profit for the year to the end of December rose 20% to £18.3m from £15.2m and by 58% on a like-for-like basis.

Pre-tax profits slumped to £8.3 million against £195m in the previous year.

The company proposes a 10% rise in its dividend to 27.5p from 25p.

Tim Mortlock, presenting his first figures since succeeding Alan Foy as chief executive at the start of the month, said: “Throughout 2021, SMS has demonstrated the strength of its business model, delivering profit ahead of upgraded expectations, growth in index-linked annualised recurring revenue and concluding the year with a strong cash position.

“Given COVID-19 related operational challenges and recent turbulence in the UK energy market, these are impressive results.

“Looking ahead, the year has started well, and we are confident with our previously guided expectations for 2022. Our strong balance sheet and a resilient, growing smart meter and grid-scale battery pipeline make SMS well-positioned for further growth”

Global markets

Financial market sentiment is likely to remain fragile as talks get under way on a potential ceasefire in Ukraine while shelling continues. Sharp falls in oil and gas prices also reflect a level of cautious optimism.

Overnight, the US tech-focused Nasdaq index fell by more than 2%, but the blue-chip Dow Jones was flat.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was down 4.2% and Shanghai Composite fell 3.3% as Covid restrictions were re-imposed in China.