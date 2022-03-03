‘Outstanding’ ITV aims to double digital sales

Soaring figures

ITV has grown through a number of ratings successes

ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall described the broadcaster’s performance as “outstanding” on the back of a number of highly rated series and said it aims to double its digital sales by 2026 .

The company behind series such as Love Island, Dancing on Ice and the forthcoming Ipcress Files, posted a 48% rise profit before tax to £480 million for the year to the end of December (2020: £325m) on a 24% rise in revenue to £4 billion.

Total advertising revenue saw a record year and within this video on demand advertising was up 41%.

ITV Studios has enjoyed both ratings and critical success and currently has around 500 programmes in production in the UK and internationally.

The board proposes a final dividend of 3.3p for the full year 2021, based on two-thirds of a notional full-year dividend of 5.0p. It intends to pay an ordinary dividend of at least 5p per annum which can grow over time.

Ms McCall said: “ITV delivered an outstanding financial performance in 2021”, adding that further investment will follow in new digital platforms.

“The successful execution of the first phase of our More Than TV strategy puts us in a strong financial and creative position, from which to launch the next phase – ITV’s Digital Acceleration, to supercharge our streaming business,” she said.

“With the success of ITV Hub, ITV Hub+, Planet V and BritBox we see an exciting opportunity to at least double our digital revenues to £750m by 2026.”

At its heart will be ITVX – the first integrated AVOD/SVOD streaming platform in the UK. It will be a seamless viewer experience with a digital first content and windowing strategy and significant content investment providing weekly premieres and over 15,000 hours of content at launch.

This will enable ITV to double streaming viewing, double monthly active users, double subscribers and deliver valuable addressable advertising inventory at scale.

“Last year’s financial performance together with the successful completion of the first phase of our More Than TV strategy sets ITV up for Digital Acceleration,” said Ms McCall.

“We look forward with confidence to the launch of ITVX in Q4 and with the above market revenue growth of ITV Studios, we are confident that we will become a leader in UK streaming and an expanding global force in content.

“Our strong balance sheet and cash flows enable us to invest behind our strategy to build a more valuable digital media and entertainment company, and deliver returns to shareholders. “