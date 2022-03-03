Taylor Wimpey reports strong demand | Scotgold loan | oil surges

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

7am: Taylor Wimpey leaps

Taylor Wimpey said strong customer demand boosted annual revenues and profits.

The house builder reported a 53.6% jump in revenues for the year to 31 December, to £4.28bn, after total UK home completions increased 47% to 14,087.

Pre-tax profits jumped 157% to £679.6m, while the operating margin rose to 19.3% from 10.8% and the overall average selling price increased to £300,000 from £288,000.

The company also announced plans to return £150m to shareholders in 2022 via a share buyback.

7am: ITV ‘outstanding’

ITV posted a 48% rise profit before tax to £480 million for the year to the end of December (2020: £325m) on a 24% rise in revenue to £4 billion.

The board proposes a final dividend of 3.3p for the full year 2021, based on two-thirds of a notional full-year dividend of 5.0p. It intends to pay an ordinary dividend of at least 5p per annum which can grow over time.

Full story here

7am: ScotGold loan

Scotgold Resources, which operates the Scottish gold mine near Loch Lomond, has received a £250,000 loan from a company owned by non-executive director Nat le Roux.

The short term loan Facility with Bridge Barn will cover the company’s immediate working capital requirements which have been impacted by the delay in shipment of gold concentrate from port caused by the Ukraine crisis.

Production and the company’s mine optimisation plan to ramp up the production profile of its Cononish gold mine continue to progress in line with management’s expectations.

Global markets

Oil prices continued to surge higherwith Brent hitting $117, up 20% in a week, and prompting economists to warn that the global economy is heading for a stagflation shock due to the surge in commodity prices.

The price of coal, natural gas, aluminium and wheat also all surged higher as traders factored in the possibility of supplies from Russia coming to a halt.

Wall Street ended the session sharply higher on after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell indicated that interest rate rises would be less aggressive than some investors were expecting.

Mr Powell’s comments, in testimony to the US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, helped calm investors after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent markets into a tailspin.

He said he is inclined to support a 25 basis point rate hike in March, quelling some concerns about the potential for a bigger hike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.86% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.62%.