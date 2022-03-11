Islay ferries to be built in Turkish shipyard

'Embarrassing' deal

New ferries will replace older vessels

Two ferries to serve a Scottish island will be built in Turkey, dealing a further embarrassment to the SNP-Green Government.

State-owned Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) has named Cemre Marin Endustri as the preferred bidder for the £110 million contract.

The nationalised Ferguson Marine yard in Inverclyde yard was among 11 bidders for the order to replace the ships on the Argyll route.

But it failed to make the shortlist last September, leaving four yards based in Poland, Romania and Turkey to submit tenders.

Two ferries being built at the yard have been hit by delays and will cost more than double the £97m contract price originally agreed.

The government said the new Islay ferries will bring an almost 40% increase in vehicle and freight capacity to the route, a reduction in emissions and would improve the resilience of the wider fleet.

The first ferry is expected to be delivered by October 2024 and will enter service following sea trials and crew familiarisation. The second vessel will follow in early 2025.

The new ships will replace MV Hebridean Isles and allow another ferry, MV Finlaggan, to be redeployed to another route.

Minister for Transport Jenny Gilruth said she was pleased to see CMAL name a preferred bidder.