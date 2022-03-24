Iomart takes step into cyber security market

Partnership

Reece Donovan: targeted sector

Glasgow-based cloud computing firm iomart Group has moved into cyber security via a new partnership with e2e-assure.

The move into the security market has been a longstanding ambition of iomart and was a key part of the growth strategy outlined by the management team in 2021.

Iomart chief executive Reece Donovan, said: “Expanding our ability to support our customers with state of the art cyber security solutions is something we have been targeting for some time now. We are excited for this partnership to bring even greater value to our customers.

“e2e-assure’s customer-focused approach resonates with our own focus on service delivery making them the perfect business for us to work with.

“Our combined skillsets allow us to give customers full peace of mind that threats are not only identified, but dealt with quickly and effectively by someone who understands their business and their cloud environment.”