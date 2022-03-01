Hunter says Forbes’ wish list is not the route to growth

Framework criticised

Sir Tom Hunter: has regularly questioned government strategy (pic: Terry Murden)

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter has repeated his previous criticism of the Scottish government’s economic policies by describing the latest strategy as a ‘wish list’.

He said Finance Secretary Kate Forbes’ 10-year plan to transform the economy should have focused more on seeking answers from those who will generate jobs and wealth.

Ms Forbes outlined five key areas backed by 70 action plans that included creating a chief entrepreneurship officer and tackling low productivity and business growth. It will also focus on skills, low pay and diversity.

She said the country had to be ” bold, ruthless and laser-focused to maximise the impact of the actions we have identified” and said there would be “relentless” attention on delivery.

But Sir Tom said there was a need for a more focused approach rather than “a wish list with no magic wand to deliver it” and a need to take more decision making and agencies out of political control.

He has made similar comments on earlier strategic plans, which were also expressed by Daily Business in August 2020 in response to the document produced by former banker Benny Higgins’ Action Group on Economic Recovery.

Responding to today’s statement delivered at at the Michelin Innovation Parc in Dundee, Sir Tom said: “Were this a business, which in most part it is, I would have focussed far more attention on asking the customer what is needed i.e. consulting with the people that are going to generate the jobs and economic prosperity.

“What we have here is a long wish list with no magic wand to deliver it, which I do not believe is market tested nor pragmatic. We need a far more focused approach to economic delivery and one single body with absolute authority and responsibility for that delivery with no one checking their own homework.

“We also need to tackle the various elephants in the room. If we are truly focused on increased productivity, we need to address that in our public sector.

“Scotland has 579,400 public sector employees; Denmark 338,000; the latter being the second happiest place on earth with 400,000 more of a population and we have 75% of their output per person.

“Improve public sector productivity and you are well on the way to delivering growth.

“And were Scotland a business would we have 32 subsidiaries? Our agencies such as Scottish Enterprise, which incidentally should be taken out of political control, must readjust to the future needs of business and be fit for purpose and our ambition be far greater – the Scottish National Investment Bank is vastly undercapitalised for its purpose if it is to achieve it.

“To be clear I admire Kate Forbes and I believe she sees the opportunities but in politics multiple interests tend to prevail as is apparent here.

“What we need is a business led economic growth strategy where we turbo charge scale-ups; the only entities that move the economic dial and greater support for early stage high growth businesses. Combine that with a productivity drive across the economic landscape including the public sector and an education system fit for purpose and we have a chance of winning in the global race for economic prosperity.

“Let business and Government genuinely come together, agree targets, timescales, budgets and responsibilities and get on with it.”