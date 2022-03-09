Hollinshead winds up PR agency Hollicom

Insolvency

Mark Hollinshead at the launch of the agency (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish communications agency Hollicom, which was launched by former Daily Record executive Mark Hollinshead, has been wound up.

The Glasgow business entered provisional administration on 4 February followed by interim liquidation on 28 February. FRP Advisory has been appointed joint interim liquidators and all seven staff have been made redundant.

Mr Hollinshead, formerly chief operating officer at Trinity Mirror (now Reach), launched the agency five years ago with ex-PwC partner Steven Simpson. It had offices in St Vincent Street.

The company’s former staff has previously included the journalists Ken Symon and Erikka Askeland and latterly the writer and broadcaster Heather Suttie. Its clients included the Scottish Building Society and Barrhead Travel.

It made a profit of £53,200 in the year to the end of March last year. It had £44,667 due to creditors within one year and £92,000 the year after.

Mr Hollinshead was appointed chief commercial officer of JPIMedia, owner of The Scotsman titles, when fellow ex-Mirror executive David Montgomery’s National World acquired the titles at the end of 2020.