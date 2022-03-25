Healy joins TEFL Org as managing director

Business services

Language teaching business TEFL has brought in Andy Healy as managing director to drive its growth ambitions – a year on from becoming an employee-owned firm.

Mr Healy (pictured) joins with over 20 years’ experience in the publishing sector, most recently building consumer brands for Immediate Media and BBC magazines.

He plans to use his expertise to grow the business across international markets, particularly in the US.

His appointment comes 12 months after the Scotland-based business adopted employee ownership under founders Joe Hallwood and Jennifer MacKenzie.

He previously held the role of MD at Immediate Media Company – home of Radio Times, Good Food and BBC magazines – for five years where he headed up global verticals such as history and sport as well as the digital editions and podcast divisions covering 40 different brands including HistoryExtra.

Mr Healy said: “Joe and Jennifer focused the business on providing high quality courses with unrivalled customer service and the mix has driven huge success. I’m looking forward to building on that legacy as we set our sights on the next phase of ambitious growth.”

Jennifer MacKenzie said: “Andy comes with a tremendous amount of experience and knowledge in managing teams and growing the reputation of some of the country’s biggest brands.

“We have every confidence he will help The TEFL Org reach new audiences and bring fresh, vibrant ideas to the business and the way we operate.”