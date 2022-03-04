Hammerson cuts loss | Royal London profits rise

Daily Business Live

7am: Hammerson

Property group Hammerson cut its annual loss to £429.1m from £1.7bn and said it had made fundamental changes in its business over the past year.

This has led to realigning the portfolio with £623m of disposals, including the Silverburn shopping centre in Glasgow, significantly strengthening the balance sheet, re-setting the organisation and putting in place a clear strategy for value creation focused on our prime urban estates.

Rita-Rose Gagné, chief executive said: “The pandemic has accelerated trends in our operating environment, with people engaging with physical space in new ways. Our role is to create and curate relevant, appealing and sustainable spaces for the future.

“We are already seeing the tangible results from our strategy with strong occupier leasing demand, reduced vacancies, improved collections, a lower cost base and clear path to value creation from our land bank.

“We have more to do. Today we are a forward-looking organisation with our assets at the heart of driving value creation.”

The final dividend is maintained at 0.2p.

7am: Royal London

Royal London, the UK’s largest mutual life, pensions and investment company, said profit before tax increased to £192m (2020: £131m) for the year ended 31 December. Operating profit before tax was £133m (2020: £41m).

Trading in some areas of the group has been affected by the ongoing impact of Covid-19, but there were also positive indicators of economic recovery. RLAM saw assets under management increase to £164bn (2020: £148bn), passing the £150bn milestone for the first time.

Pension new business sales were £7.96 billion (2020: £7.190bn). Individual Pension volumes were below pre-pandemic levels, but recovering.

Global markets

The FTSE 100 was expected to continue falling sharply after reports that a large nuclear power station in Ukraine caught fire following a Russian attack.

London’s blue chip index was seen falling 80 points after plunging yesterday by more than 190 points to 7,238.85.

Against the backdrop of the Ukraine bombardment the US Department of Labor will release non-farm payroll data for February that will show a further tightening in labour market conditions. The consensus is for a 400,000 increase in hiring during the month.

New UK car registrations in February and IHS Markit’s construction sector Purchasing Managers’ Index will also be published.