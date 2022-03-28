Half of planning decisions overturned on appeal

Council fury

Miles Briggs: SNP has grown arrogant (pic: Terry Murden)

The Scottish Government has been accused of riding roughshod over over local communities by overturning half of all decisions by council planning committees.

A freedom of information request from the Scottish Tories has revealed that 379 local authority planning decisions, or 46% of the 816 appealed in the last five years, have been overturned by the Scottish Government.

In the current financial year, 90 planning decisions have already been reversed of 161 concluded appeals – a rate of 56%.

Scottish Conservative Local Government spokesman, Miles Briggs, said that the figures reflected “how little the SNP really think of local concerns”.

“This SNP Government has grown so arrogant that it thinks it knows what’s best for your local community,” he said.

“Not content with stripping powers away from local councils, the SNP are now overruling councils on the things they still control.