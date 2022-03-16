Gym Group openings | Restaurant Group outperforms | C&C robust

Daily Business Live

9.30am: China support stabilises markets

“It could be a rollercoaster of a day on the markets as events in China and the US dominate the agenda,” says Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“After a big sell-off in Chinese stocks on Monday and Tuesday, Beijing has stepped in with pledges of support to try and stabilise markets. This has resulted in a big rebound in the Hong Kong Hang Seng index, up 9.1%, and a massive rally in some of the names worst affected in the sell-off including Tencent (+23%) and Alibaba (+26%).

“Chinese stocks had been hit by fears that the economy would suffer from renewed lockdowns and disruption to the electronics manufacturing hub of Shenzhen.

“Now Beijing has vowed to introduce policies that benefit markets although the big unknown is still whether the country will side with Russia.”

“In the UK, the FTSE 100 jumped 1.4%, led by companies exposed to Asia including Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, Burberry and Prudential.

“Coming up the rear were mining stocks including a 3% rise in Glencore and Rio Tinto amid relief that efforts by the Asian superpower to bring market and economic stabilisation should also equate to sustained demand for commodities.”

9.20am: Scotgold board changes

Former Scotgold Resources CEO Richard Gray, who led the development of the gold mine near Loch Lomond, is one of two departures from the board which sees the arrival of a chief financial officer and a non-executive director.

7am: Gym Group plans more openings

Revenues at the Gym Group for the period were up 31.7% and group adjusted EBITDA less normalised rent was £5.7m, up from a loss of £10.2m in 2020.

The statutory loss for the year was £35.4m against £36.4m in 2020.

“This is a business that has quickly returned to generating free cash flow when open,” said the company, “and with a well-supported £30m equity raise to strengthen the balance sheet, we are now accelerating our growth ambitions with fast organic site rollout, targeting 28 openings in 2022.”

The rollout target is increased to 25-30 openings for 2023 and 2024.

The company saw a significant increase in membership numbers following re-opening in April last year, with total members at 31 December 2021 of 718,000, up from 547,000 at the end of February 2021 (Dec 2020: 578,000).

Membership grew 14.9% in the first two months despite impact of Omicron on early January trading. The company had 825,000 members at 28 February 2022 (50% growth since Feb 2021).

Richard Darwin, CEO of The Gym Group, commented: “The Gym Group has had an encouraging start to the year, building on the momentum of our excellent recovery in 2021. We have now grown our membership by 50% in the 12 months to February 2022.”

7am: Restaurant Group

Restaurant Group, owner of Wagamama and Frankie & Benny’s, said current trading has continued to be strong, outperforming the market for the first two months of the year.

Total sales for the 53 weeks ended 2 January came in at £636.6m (2020: £459.8m). There was a reduced statutory loss before tax of £32.9m on an IFRS 16 basis (2020: loss of £132.9m).

Chief executive Andy Hornby said: “2021 was a year of substantial progress at TRG. The recapitalisation of the balance sheet and strong trading performance have allowed us to deliver a robust set of financial results despite the various restrictions that have impacted the sector.”

7am: C&C sees positive trading

Tennent’s owner C&C Group said it expects to report a FY2022 operating profit in the range of €45-47m.

In January, restrictions in the UK and Ireland were eased and the Dublin-based company said it is pleased to see positive trading in the on-trade.

“We were back trading with 81% of direct delivered outlets in February 2022 versus February 2020, with corresponding volumes at 68% and momentum building as outlets continue to re-open.”

Full year results to the end of February will be issued on 17 May.

Global markets

European markets are expected to follow Wall Street’s rally against a number of powerful headwinds, including today’s US interest rate meeting.

The FTSE 100 index was forecast to open 78 points higher after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.8% up, the S&P 500 2.1% higher and the Nasdaq Composite 2.9% to the good.

Traders in New York resisted intraday selling pressure ahead of today’s Federal Reserve meeting aimed at tackling rampant inflation.

The positive momentum continued through to Asia. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong soared 9%, though it remains 2.3% lower over the week after a brutal few days.

In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 3.4%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 index ended up 1.6%, and the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney ended 1.1% higher.