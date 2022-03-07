Gunnercooke expands with key partner hire

Law

Law firm Gunnercooke has strengthened its Scottish presence in Glasgow with the hire of real estate lawyer Rachel Dunn, who joins as a partner.

Ms Dunn (pictured), who has over eight years’ experience in both Scottish and English Law, joins from Dentons where she represented clients in investment, development, retail, industrial, office, residential, operational and mixed-use sectors.

A strong advocate for women in leadership roles in the property industry, Ms Dunn was previously chair of Women in Property Central Scotland, the national property and construction industry lobbying and networking organisation.

She joins former colleagues Simon Etchells, Rucsar Ullah and Nic Brown, as well as the firm’s other 300 partners and 62 commercial property lawyers.

Mr Etchells said: “Rachel is one of the youngest partners at the firm and an example of some of the fantastic talent attracted to our model.”