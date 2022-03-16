Grieve sells Criton to hospitality tech firm

App deal

Julie Grieve: impressed

Scottish entrepreneur Julie Grieve has sold her travel technology company Criton to European hospitality solutions vendor Nonius.

Edinburgh-based Criton’s mobile apps for independent hotels and serviced apartment operators will be tied in to Nonius’s own mobile app system Guestu.

Ms Grieve set up Criton in 2016 and it now lists 300 clients in 700 premises following sharp growth during the pandemic as operators demanded more contactless solutions for check-in and room ordering.

Nonius, based in Portugal and with about 150 employees, was founded in 2005 and serves more than 3,950 global hotels with internet access, networks management, interactive television and digital signage.

Ms Grieve, who will continue as director of Criton, has raised approximately £5 million since setting up the business.

She said: “I’ve been hugely impressed with their Nonius Hub and believe that together, our products will deliver exactly what hoteliers and their guests want, simple and effective mobile solutions bringing much needed digital transformation to a sector that has a challenging technology landscape and has been significantly impacted over the past two years of the pandemic.”

Antonio Silva, co-founder of Nonius, said: “In Criton, we have found a business with a similar customer ethic and this acquisition gives Nonius an excellent customer base within the UK from which to continue to scale.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.