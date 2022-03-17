Glasgow site acquired | logistics report | Grade B growth

Property round-up

33 Cadogan Street

Property investment and development company CEG has managed the acquisition of 33 Cadogan Street in Glasgow’s business district.

With full planning permission in place for a 275,000 sq ft development, the site has already been cleared and readied for construction.

CEG has appointed a design team to enhance the sustainability credentials of the new development.

Glasgow-based, Cooper Cromar, has been retained as architect for the scheme having delivered CEG’s Number One Kirkstall Forge in Leeds.

CBRE advised CEG on the acquisition of 33 Cadogan Street. Knight Frank and JLL represented M&G on the sale. JLL and CBRE have been appointed as joint agents to market the new development on behalf of CEG.

Tom Gaynor, head of Investment at CEG, said: “We are confident in the strength of Glasgow’s office market. The city is under supplied in terms of Grade A workspace and there is a very restricted pipeline of consented and funded schemes. A significant number of recent lettings has further eroded available stock.