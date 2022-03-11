GDP surges | Heathrow headwinds | Parsley Box placing | Omega setback

Daily Business Live

9.30am: Ocado rises on IP success

Online retailer Ocado was among the early gainers (up 3.5%) after it won the latest round of its intellectual property battle with AutoStore. The International Trade Commission has ruled in favour of Ocado, meaning the focus now shifts to a UK High Court case which starts next week.

“Fighting over patent infringement has been a major distraction for Ocado and may have acted as a deterrent for new customers signing up to its logistics platform. Not helping its cause on this front have been two fires caused by its warehouse bots,” said Russ Mould, director at AJ Bell.

“If Ocado can finally prove it isn’t copying someone else’s set-up, and that its bots are safe, it stands a better chance of accelerating the number of new customer sign-ups – something the market has been demanding ever since the pandemic showed the importance of having a robust, efficient online grocery operation.”

Housebuilders were also in demand following an upbeat trading statement from Berkeley (up 0.85%) which said its selling prices are better than expected and that it is absorbing higher build costs. Taylor Wimpey was 2.4% higher.

8.15am: Market opens higher

The FTSE 100 opened 26 points higher at 7,125.02.

7am: GDP rebounds strongly

Britain’s economy rebounded from the Covid restrictions more strongly than expected in January, though forecasts have already been eclipsed by the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The data today may influence Bank of England policymakers who meet next week to decide interest rates but the Ukraine conflict now has to be factored in to policymaking.

7am: Air travel still well down

Heathrow said overall passenger numbers through Britain’s biggest airport last month remained nearly 50% down on pre-pandemic levels with only 2.8 million passengers travelling through during February, 15% below forecast.

Outbound leisure demand is “recovering strongly” and countries are starting to remove travel restrictions, it said. However, demand from inbound leisure and business travel remains suppressed by the testing and quarantine requirements that are still in place in nearly two-thirds of the markets the airport serves.

In an update the company said: “While we hope that these will be removed, we also face headwinds from higher fuel prices, longer flight times to destinations impacted by airspace closures, concerns from US travellers over war in Europe and the likelihood of new Variants of Concern, which together create huge uncertainty over the passenger forecasts this year.”

Based on the strength of outbound leisure bookings being reported by airlines, peak days in the summer holidays could be very busy, at up to 85% of pre-pandemic levels, it said.

Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said: “Aviation’s recovery remains overshadowed by war and COVID uncertainty.

“But we need to ensure we are geared up to meet peak potential demand this summer and are relying on the CAA to make a fair financial settlement that incentivises investment to maintain passenger service and encourages airlines and Heathrow to work together to grow passenger numbers.”

7am: Parsley Box placing successful

Parsley Box, the ready meals service, said it had successfully placed shares at 20p per share, raising £5.9m in gross proceeds to be used for expansion and to bolster its balance sheet.

The company’s open offer will raise a further £1.1m gross and is subject to a vote at a general meeting on 31 March.

7am: Omega setback

Medical testing firm Omega Diagnostics has been informed by the UK Health Security Agency that the application for approval of its professional-use COVID-19 Antigen test has been unsuccessful, and accordingly the product will not be available for sale in the general UK market.

The Alva-based company said it does not plan to commission further studies at this time.

Jag Grewal, CEO, commented: “Whilst this is clearly disappointing, our plans do not include any contribution from COVID-19 antigen tests, as we focus the business on driving growth in our Health & Nutrition division.”

Global markets

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index closed down 2.1%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was 0.2% higher, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 2.1%.

In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.3%, the S&P 500 0.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 1%.

Brent oil was quoted at $110.06 a barrel on Friday morning in London, down from $112.45 late Thursday.