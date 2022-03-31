GDP growth accelerates | oil price slides on US release plan

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

7.30am: UK GDP

The UK economy grew at a faster pace than initially estimated in the fourth quarter of last year and is now back to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Office for National Statistics.

GDP rose by 1.3% on the previous quarter, up from an initial estimate of 1% growth and from revised 0.9% growth in the third quarter. The economy is now just 0.1% below where it was before the pandemic.

Annual GDP growth is now estimated to have increased by 7.4% in 2021, revised from the previous 7.5% estimate, and a revised 9.3% decline in 2020, against 9.4% previously.

7am: Brewin Dolphin acquired

RBC Wealth Management, a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada, is buying UK wealth manager Brewin Dolphin in a £1.6bn agreed deal.

Full story here

7am: Candidate.ID acquired

Candidate.ID, the the Scottish recruitment technology specialist, has been acquired by New Jersey company iCIMS.

Full story here

7am: Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy has ended a year that included a number of substantial deals, closing with an agreement on 28 February to acquire 100% of the share capital of Summit Exploration and Production. The agreement is subject to normal completion activities including consent from the North Sea Transition Authority

In November it acquired 13.3% additional equity interest in the Alba field from Mitsui E&P UK, taking Ithaca’s interest in the Alba field to 36.7%

Also that month an agreement was signed to acquire 100% of the share capital of Marubeni Oil & Gas UK for $140 million base consideration, $70 million (adjusted for interim period cashflows) payable on completion and $70 million of which, is deferred to 2025.

The agreement completed on 4 February and gives Ithaca non operated working interests which will contribute approx. 7 kboe/d to production in 2022

For the year to the end of December Ithaca posted EBITDAX of $1.036 bn including realised gains of $115 million on the commodity hedging instruments that were reset in 2020.

US oil release

Oil prices dropped overnight on reports the US is set for the largest release from its strategic reserve since its creation in 1974.

US President Joe Biden is poised to authorise the release of up to 180 million barrels of oil, according to the reports this morning. If confirmed, this will be the largest-ever release since the reserve was created in 1974.

Mr Biden is due to speak at 13:30 local time (17:30 GMT) on his administration’s actions to reduce the impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s price hike on energy prices.

Brent crude futures were down 4.9% at $107.89 a barrel and US crude futures fell more than 5% to $101.37 a barrel by midday.

Global markets

Wall Street snapped a four-session winning streaks on waning signs of progress in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.19%, the S&P 500 lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped or 1.21%.

China’s official manufacturing PMI fell to 49.5 in March from 50.2 a month ago, indicating an economy in decline with services also contracting.

Asian equities drifted lower. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo was down 0.5% in late trade. In China, the Shanghai Composite was 0.4% lower and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was down 1.1%.