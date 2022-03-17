‘Gap in data’ hinders Covid support money trail

Analysis missing

Businesses were forced to change procedures (pic: Terry Murden)

A lack of detailed information meant there was no clear focus on how money from government support schemes was distributed to businesses during the pandemic, according to a new report.

Audit Scotland said it has been unable to properly analyse nearly £5 billion of Scottish Government Covid-19 funding because of this “data gap”.

It said the need to get money to firms as quickly as possible meant there was “not enough focus on gathering detailed data” on how the money was spent.

Between March 2020 and October 2021, the Scottish Government made around £4.4 billion of grants and non-domestic rate reliefs available to businesses, most of which was administered by councils.

A further £375 million was allocated after the emergence of the Omicron variant at the end of last year.

Audit Scotland’s said the Scottish Government “placed reliance on the controls and systems that councils and others already had in place.”

Steps were taken to improve the management of funding during the pandemic, but there was not enough focus on gathering detailed data on how money was distributed and how quickly applicants received funding.

Stephen Boyle, the auditor general for Scotland, said: “These business support schemes were administered at pace in exceptional circumstances – but knowing where the money went matters.

“To get future policy development and delivery right, it will be important for the Scottish Government to fully understand how funding was used to support specific businesses and groups over the last two years of the pandemic.”