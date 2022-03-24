Update:

Sales boost

French deal expands Chromacity’s laser tech exports

| March 24, 2022
Shahida Imani of Chromacity
Shahida Imani: our focus is shifting

Laser manufacturer Chromacity, based in Edinburgh, has signed an agreement with photonics and quantum science consulting firm Tematys to develop new opportunities in France.

Chromacity manufactures lasers for academic researchers and for industry worldwide.

Tematys, located in Paris and Marseille, specialises in bridging the gap between photonics-enabled technologies and emerging industrial applications.

Shahida Imani, CEO of Chromacity, said: “Our focus is shifting towards the industrial applications of our ultrafast lasers. Given their technical expertise, track record, and an extensive industrial network in France, Tematys is the perfect partner in this key territory.”

Scottish Enterprise advised on the partnership and as a longstanding investor in Chromacity it has helped with market entry strategies through its Scottish Development International trade specialists located in Asia.

Jan Robertson, interim Director of Global Trade at Scottish Enterprise, said: “Scotland’s global reputation for quality firmly remains, and we are committed to supporting our companies export their world-class products into target markets overseas.”

