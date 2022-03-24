Four females named AccelerateHER winners

Category awards

Danae Shell, Ishani Malhotra, Lynne Darcey Quigley, Xiaoyan Ma

Four Scotland-based female founders have been announced as winners of the AccelerateHER UK awards in partnership with Barclays Eagle Labs.

The aspirational businesswomen have been celebrated for their achievements across the fields of Science and MedTech; FinTech, Data Science and Cyber Security; CleanTech, Climate and Net Zero and Disruptive Innovation.

The winner of the Science and MedTech category was Ishani Malhotra, founder and CEO of Carcinotech, a company which manufactures 3D printed living tumours developed from patient-specific cancer stem cells, primary cells and established cell lines.

The FinTech, Data Science and Cyber Security category award went to Lynne Darcey Quigley founder and CEO of Know-it Global, a business which streamlines the credit control process so businesses can credit check and monitor, chase for payment, and collect overdue unpaid invoices all from one place.

Xiaoyan Ma, CEO of Danu Robotics picked up the award for CleanTech, Climate and Net Zero. Danu Robotics, is a CleanTech start-up, that is developing advanced and sustainable technological solutions for the benefit of the environment, and in particular, is trying to solve the global waste challenge.

The Disruptive Innovation winner was Danae Shell, CEO of Valla, a DIY law platform that helps people resolve employment issues themselves.

Jackie Waring, CEO of AccelerateHER and founder of Investing Women Angels said: “These inspiring female founders are exceptionally talented individuals who are leading in the fields of life sciences, technology and environmentally-focused initiatives.