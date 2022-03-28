Forbes wants ferries completed and review held

Ferguson scandal

Kate Forbes: situation is ‘unacceptable’

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes today admitted that the continued delays and rising costs surrounding the CalMac ferries was “entirely unacceptable” and insisted that construction is completed.

Ms Forbes did not commit the government to a public inquiry, as demanded by the Scottish Tories, but indicated that there could be a “formal review” as suggested in last week’s report by Audit Scotland.

“My job is to get those vessels completed,” said Ms Forbes, responding in an interview to the latest claims that the government ignored the advice of the operator and awarded the ferries contract to Ferguson Marine for political, rather than commercial gain.

Responding to Ms Forbes’ comments, Scottish Conservative Shadow Transport Minister, Graham Simpson said: “The SNP can’t seem to decide who’s to blame. From one day to the next, their story is changing. Now it seems to be all Derek Mackay’s fault again. This is becoming a farce.”

He said it was “truly cringeworthy to hear Kate Forbes try to dodge responsibility and claim that the problem with the ferries was only the construction, and nothing to do with the government contracts that arranged the construction.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

“She seems to be suggesting there were no flaws in a procurement process that has so far cost Scottish taxpayers £250 million while failing to deliver any ferries.

“This is the worst political spin the SNP have come out with in years.

“Kate Forbes couldn’t even say how much these disastrous mistakes will ultimately cost taxpayers. She couldn’t rule out the costs escalating further by tens of millions more.”

Nicola Sturgeon is now under further pressure to explain her role in the saga after Jim McColl, the former Ferguson yard owner, claimed ministers rushed through the order in 2015 without proper safeguards to maximise publicity ahead of Ms Sturgeon’s first party conference as leader.