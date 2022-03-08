FIFA grants Ukraine’s request to delay Scots play-off

Fixture remains in doubt

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Delay: Scotland v Ukraine (pic: SNS Group)

Scotland’s World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine later this month has been postponed.

The match was scheduled to be held at Hampden Park on Thursday, 24 March but has been delayed after FIFA granted Ukraine’s request for the tie to be put back until later in the year after the invasion by Russia.

The winner of the Glasgow showdown was due to travel to face either Wales or Austria in the play-off final on 29 March for a place at Qatar 2022, although that meeting will also be pushed back.

Talks have been ongoing for some time over a possible revised date, with the Nations League international break in June the most likely option.

However, there is no guarantee that the situation will have improved sufficiently by then to allow the Ukrainians to take to the field – the majority of their squad play in their homeland which has been in the grip of terror since the invasion started.

The World Cup finals take place from 21 November to 18 December.