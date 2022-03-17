P&O ‘sacks all crew’ after ferries ordered back to port

Passenger confusion

P&O operates the Cairnryan to Larne route (pic: P&O Ferries)

P&O Ferries was today accused of a “callous attack on working people” amid reports that it will sack all of its crew members with immediate effect and replace them with agency staff.

The company fuelled speculation about its operations after sending all its ferries back to port and disembarking confused passengers ahead of a “major announcement”.

The company said its decision would “secure the long-term viability” of the firm and stated that it is not going into liquidation.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the House of Commons he was concerned by the situation and DUP MP Jim Shannon claimed that nearly half of the firm is owned by a Russian business.

“I understand that 40% of the holdings of P&O Ferries is held by a Russian company,” he said.

P&O Ferries is part of Dubai-based logistics giant DP World and operates four routes: Dover to Calais; Hull to Rotterdam; Liverpool to Dublin; and Cairnryan, Scotland, to Larne, Northern Ireland.

In an internal company statement, the ferry operator said that all its vessels had been asked to discharge their passengers and cargo and stand by for further instructions.

P&O carried more than 10 million passengers a year before the pandemic and about 15% of all freight cargo in and out of the UK.

