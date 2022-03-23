Ferries contract decision ‘remains unexplained’

Damning report

One of the ferries still to be finished

Scottish government ministers have still not explained why they ignored the concerns of their own operator and awarded a contract for two ferries to Ferguson Marine on the Clyde, according to a damning report on the fiasco.

Ministers approved the contract award to the company in October 2015, despite “significant risks” caused by its inability to provide mandatory refund guarantees and the severe misgivings of Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL), the state-owned corporation responsible for ferry services.

“There is insufficient evidence to explain why Scottish ministers made this decision,” says the report from Audit Scotland.

As the project progressed, delays, costs, and a contract dispute between CMAL and Ferguson Marine Engineering Ltd (FMEL), escalated.

Despite CMAL and the Scottish Government intervening to support the project, FMEL entered administration in August 2019, with the Scottish Government bringing the shipyard into public ownership.

Auditor general Stephen Boyle accuses ministers of a “multitude of failings” which allowed costs to hit £240 million – two and half times the original price [£97m] – and with “no clear understanding of what this level of expenditure has achieved”.

Mr Boyle’s report says major problems remain unresolved more than two years after the Scottish Government took over control of the shipyard and the ferries are now almost four years late with “no certainty on when they will be complete”.

“The failure to deliver these two ferries, on time and on budget, exposes a multitude of failings. A lack of transparent decision-making, a lack of project oversight, and no clear understanding of what significant sums of public money have achieved. And crucially, communities still don’t have the lifeline ferries they were promised years ago.

“The focus now must be on overcoming significant challenges at the shipyard and completing the vessels as quickly as possible. Thoughts must then turn to learning lessons to prevent a repeat of problems on future new vessel projects and other public sector infrastructure projects.”