Female VC firm holds first women’s health forum

HealthTech

A female founded venture capital firm focused on women’s health and wellness is hosting the first Women’s Health Innovation Forum in Scotland this spring.

The aim of the Forum, hosted by Goddess Gaia Ventures, is to tackle health inequalities and to discuss how innovation and technology can help improve healthcare for women.

It takes place at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh on 24 and 25 March. Part of the event is also open to remote attendees via livestream.

Last summer Scotland became the first part the UK to have a Women’s Health Plan, which outlines ambitious improvement and change in areas including menopause, heart health, menstrual health including endometriosis, and sexual health.

Goddess Gaia Ventures managing general partner Priya Oberoi-Cattai (pictured), said: “The pandemic has impacted our wellbeing on many levels and uncovered how many get left behind in our healthcare system as it is today. We need to focus on the areas of health that have been underserved and underdeveloped. Women’s health in one of these areas.”

The event is the first of its kind to be held in Scotland and brings together experts from the women’s health innovation ecosystem, including Dr Poonam Malik (University of Strathclyde), Carolyn Jameson (Trustpilot, Scottish National Investment Bank) and Kathrin Folkendt (Femtech Insider).

Maree Todd, the Scottish Minister for Public Health, Women’s Health and Sport, who will deliver the opening address, said: “Women’s health is a key priority for The Scottish Government. In August 2021 we published our ambitious Women’s Health Plan. The aim of the Plan is to reduce inequalities in health outcomes for women, and to improve information and services for women.

“It is clear that, collectively, we must do more to address the gender gap in health, business and STEM participation in Scotland. I look forward to continuing to work across the technology, innovation and health sectors to help achieve our aims and ensure women enjoy the best possible health, throughout their lives.”