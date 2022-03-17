Fed vote puts focus on UK interest rates

Borrowing costs

Bank of England: tough call (pic: Terry Murden)

The Bank of England is tipped to increase UK borrowing costs for a third time in succession today following the US Federal Reserve’s vote last night to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.5%.

In a statement the Fed said that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate, taken to mean that there will be a series of interest rate increases of 25 basis points.

UK policy makers face a tough decision between taming rampant inflation and avoiding adding to cost of living pressures on households and higher costs for businesses.

Members of the the Bank’s monetary policy committee pushing for a rate rise are concerned that surging prices will generate demands for higher wages, creating a dangerous vicious circle.

The cautious members are worried that a rise could push the economy into recession and say that raising rates here will not tackle rising prices of food and energy which are driven by global factors.

Last night the Fed noted that indicators of economic activity and employment have continued to strengthen in the US.

“The invasion of Ukraine by Russia is causing tremendous human and economic hardship. The implications for the US economy are highly uncertain, but in the near term the invasion and related events are likely to create additional upward pressure on inflation and weigh on economic activity,” it said in a statement.

It expects to begin reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities.