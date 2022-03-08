Ex-Skyscanner pair join Simple Online Healthcare

Deal due

Shane Corstorphine, Addy Mohammed, and Michael Hope

Former Skyscanner executives Shane Corstorphine and Jules Pancholi have joined the board of Simple Online Healthcare, an online pharmacy specialist, ahead of an acquisition in Europe.

The Glasgow-based company has plans in place for further expansion in the UK and internationally and said the European deal should be announced in the spring.

Founded by Addy Mohammed and Karim Nassar in 2015, Simple Online Healthcare already operates in the UK and Australia.

The board appointments follow the recent hire of head of finance Michael Hope, who joined after a decade with global accountancy group PwC.

Revenue has grown by approximately 50% to £14.5 million in the year to 28 February, and is on track for sales in excess of £20m in the current year. Headcount has more than doubled over the past 15 months from 32 to 70.

Mr Corstorphine, who is also a non-executive director at social enterprise Brewgooder, began his career at PwC before taking up senior roles at Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays. He joined Skyscanner as chief financial officer (CFO) in 2012, going on to be GM for the Americas, and SVP of Growth globally.

Together with Mr Pancholi he was instrumental in Skyscanner’s growth, supporting the travel search site in attaining the number one market position worldwide, a series of investment rounds including Sequoia Capital’s backing in 2013 and Ctrip’s £1.4 billion acquisition of the company in November 2016.

He said: “Digital healthcare is one of the most dynamic sectors around. Addy and Karim have built a business with the potential to grow even more rapidly both here in the UK and in other territories, and Jules and I look forward to advising on strategic growth as the business makes a step up to the next level.”

Mr Pancholi, who began his career as a commodity options trader at Credit Suisse, was chief operating officer (COO) at venture capital-backed social shopping guide Dooyoo. He was president of Ultra Health Technologies in New York, chairman of marketing network Nixxie, managing director of Nitro Ventures, and co-founder of Estimo Technologies. His other non-executive director appointments include easyStorage, and Ten Lifestyle Group.

Addy Mohammed, co-founder of Simple Online Healthcare, said: “While our primary focus is currently around the UK and Australian markets, we have a European acquisition in the pipeline which we hope to announce over the next couple of months.

“Getting Shane and Jules on board to help guide us through our next phase of growth will be invaluable. They join at an exciting time for the company and the online healthcare market in general. The breadth of experience both bring will help us to further our ambition to deliver a world-class service to patients in the UK, Europe, and beyond.”