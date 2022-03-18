Cup draw
English clubs avoid each other in Champions League
Three English clubs left in the Champions League have managed to avoid each other in the quarter-finals.
The holders Chelsea have the toughest draw, having been paired with Real Madrid. The semi-final draw means Premier League title contenders Manchester City and Liverpool could meet in the Paris final.
Quarter-final draw
Chelsea vs Real Madrid
Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid
Villarreal vs Bayern Munich
Benfica vs Liverpool
Semi-final draw
Manchester City or Atletico Madrid will face Real Madrid or Chelsea.
Benfica or Liverpool will play Villarreal or Bayern Munich.
Europa League
Rangers, who beat Red Star Belgrade 4-2 on aggregate in the last 16 of the Europa League, await the draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals which takes place at lunchtime.