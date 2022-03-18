Update:

Cup draw

English clubs avoid each other in Champions League

| March 18, 2022
Anfield (Liverpool FC) unsplash
Anfield will host Liverpool’s tie with Benfica

Three English clubs left in the Champions League have managed to avoid each other in the quarter-finals.

The holders Chelsea have the toughest draw, having been paired with Real Madrid. The semi-final draw means Premier League title contenders Manchester City and Liverpool could meet in the Paris final.

Quarter-final draw

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Benfica vs Liverpool

Semi-final draw

Manchester City or Atletico Madrid will face Real Madrid or Chelsea.

Benfica or Liverpool will play Villarreal or Bayern Munich.

Europa League

Rangers, who beat Red Star Belgrade 4-2 on aggregate in the last 16 of the Europa League, await the draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals which takes place at lunchtime.

