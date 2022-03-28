Early exit for BGF as CSN Care Group acquired

Spanish swoop

CSN has grown through acquisition

CSN, the Edinburgh and Milton Keynes based care company, has been acquired by Clece Care Services, part of a Spanish group which operates in more than 70 locations across the UK.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, means an early exit for BGF which invested £4m in December 2020.

Since then CSN has completed acquisitions in Glasgow, Horsham and Welwyn Garden City to expand its Carewatch, MyLife and New Directions brands.

Executive chairman, Scott Christie, and managing director, Craig Hendry, founded the company in January 2019 by means of a management buyout of part of the Carewatch Group.

Clece Care Services is part of Clece Group, a Spain-based company, which employs more than 75,000 staff across Spain, Portugal and the UK.

Mr Christie said: “This is an exciting next step for CSN which will continue to expand its presence in the care sector across the UK under Clece’s ownership.