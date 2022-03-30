Durnin joins Lar Housing Trust as finance director

Housing

Lar Housing Trust has appointed Alana Durnin as director of finance to help drive growth at the Dunfermline-based housing charity and its two subsidiary companies.

Ms Durnin (pictured) joins Lar from Oak Tree and Cloch Housing Association where she also held the role of finance director.

She has a business degree and MBA, both from The Open University, as well as an advanced diploma in management accounting from the global accounting body the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

Ms Durnin is a past board member at the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations and spent seven years as a non-exec director for Investors in People Scotland (re-branded as Remarkable).

She said: “Lar has a growing reputation in Scotland’s housing sector for addressing a real need for more quality mid-market rental homes. I was very taken with the organisation’s ethos as well as its proactive team approach, allied to its ambitious building programme and its willingness to take on difficult projects.”

Lar’s chief executive, Ann Leslie, said: “Alana brings a wealth of relevant experience from her time working in the housing sector, with housing associations and at a local authority. This will be invaluable to us as we tackle an increasing number of complex projects around Scotland.”