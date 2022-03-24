TV investment
Dragon drinks to Scot’s vegan cocktail brand
Vegan cocktail drinks entrepreneur Paul Crawford secured a £50,000 investment from television dragon Deborah Meaden after agreeing to forfeit a bigger slice of his business.
The Glasgow-based entrepreneur entered the Dragons’ Den offering to give away 7.5% in his Panther M*lk brand, but accepted Ms Meaden’s bid for 25% after talking her down from the 30% she demanded.
Mr Crawford, a former club owner, discovered the recipe for the world’s first oat milk ready to drink cocktail at a Barcelona music festival. It was inspired by ‘Leche De Pantera’, a potent cocktail that has its origins in 1920s Spain.
The brand has enjoyed rapid growth as the booming ready-to-drink cocktail category is expected to double in the next five years.
As he considered Ms Meaden’s final offer, fellow dragon Steve Bartlett whispered to him: “Do it”.
After he agreed to the deal, Ms Meaden said: “I think we’re going to do something really good with this.”
Sara Davies called after him: “She might just make you a millionaire.”
Afterwards, Mr Crawford described the experience as “a rollercoaster, quite exhausting”. He added: “It’s a lot more than I wanted to give away but I do like Deborah’s vibe.
Edinburgh entrepreneur Caroline Kennedy Alexander, who is behind the luxury post-breast cancer surgery brand LoveRose Lingerie, was unable to make it a Scottish double on the night after the dragons felt her product was too niche.
Ms Alexander and her business parter Sarah Bell Jones, asked for £200,000 to help grow the brand after spotting a gap in the market for luxury lingerie while she was recovering from a double mastectomy and reconstruction.
Mr Bartlett said it was a ‘great product’ but said they had not demonstrated it was an investable business.
LoveRose – named in memory of Ms Alexander’s sister, Rose, who died from cancer – raised an initial £15,000 during a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to help get the business off the ground and won a further funding boost at the Scottish EDGE Awards 2018.
The business attracted further support from London-based venture capital investor Ruth McIntosh, who said she invested in LoveRose because it filled “a real gap in the post surgery market, designing lingerie that is certainly functional, but more importantly beautiful and sexy.”