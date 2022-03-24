Dragon drinks to Scot’s vegan cocktail brand

TV investment

Paul Crawford presenting his brand

Vegan cocktail drinks entrepreneur Paul Crawford secured a £50,000 investment from television dragon Deborah Meaden after agreeing to forfeit a bigger slice of his business.

The Glasgow-based entrepreneur entered the Dragons’ Den offering to give away 7.5% in his Panther M*lk brand, but accepted Ms Meaden’s bid for 25% after talking her down from the 30% she demanded.

Mr Crawford, a former club owner, discovered the recipe for the world’s first oat milk ready to drink cocktail at a Barcelona music festival. It was inspired by ‘Leche De Pantera’, a potent cocktail that has its origins in 1920s Spain.

The brand has enjoyed rapid growth as the booming ready-to-drink cocktail category is expected to double in the next five years.

As he considered Ms Meaden’s final offer, fellow dragon Steve Bartlett whispered to him: “Do it”.

After he agreed to the deal, Ms Meaden said: “I think we’re going to do something really good with this.”

Sara Davies called after him: “She might just make you a millionaire.”

Afterwards, Mr Crawford described the experience as “a rollercoaster, quite exhausting”. He added: “It’s a lot more than I wanted to give away but I do like Deborah’s vibe.

Edinburgh entrepreneur Caroline Kennedy Alexander, who is behind the luxury post-breast cancer surgery brand LoveRose Lingerie, was unable to make it a Scottish double on the night after the dragons felt her product was too niche.