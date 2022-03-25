Update:

Property

Double hire for Strutt & Parker’s Edinburgh office

| March 25, 2022
David Law and Judy Shields

Strutt & Parker has announced two appointments to its Edinburgh office. David Law joins as director, head of Edinburgh residential, and Judy Shields becomes senior associate director.

Mr Law began his career at Foxtons in London as a negotiator in 2006 in the firm’s Battersea office. In his most recent role, he was operations director and sales manager responsible for new homes and investments in South London, advising large developers on site development and sales strategy.

He will lead on sales for prime properties across the city centre together with rural family homes in the surrounding countryside.

Ms Shields brings over eight years of industry experience and has previously worked at McEwan Fraser and Rettie & Co across Edinburgh, the Borders, East Lothian, and West Lothian.

