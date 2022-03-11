Deal will see hydrogen hubs across Highlands

Network plan

A hub will be built on the site of a gas holder in Inverness

H2 Green, a subsidiary of energy infrastructure company Getech, is to build a network of hydrogen hubs across the Highlands.

An agreement with the Highland Council will see hydrogen production, storage and delivery infrastructure installed at locations across the region. The council will contribute £100,000 to the cost of the initial work.

Getech’s chief executive Dr Jonathan Copus, described the deal as a significant milestone for the company’s plan to establish a world-class regional hydrogen network in the Highlands.

“At the core of this network is our first planned hydrogen hub with SGN Commercial Services located in Inverness, which will service large-volume customers,” he said.

“In line with these goals, we have already announced agreements with Eversholt Rail to accelerate the wide-scale deployment of their hydrogen-powered trains on the Far North and West Highland Lines of Scotland.

“These activities combined with the Highland Council initiative are set to establish the Highlands as the leading UK-centre for decarbonisation and innovation. They will also support job creation, deliver energy security and provide a sustainable path for the region’s net zero transition.”

Leader of the Highland Council, Councillor Margaret Davidson, said: “We view H2 Green as a dynamic and delivery-focused partner positioned to deliver this vision for the Council.

“We see this as an important opportunity to attract external investment into the region, providing additional jobs and supply chain developments that will accelerate the net zero transition.”