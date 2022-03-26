Cosmedicare plans new facility in Glasgow

Health care plan

Gill Baird: expansion

Cosmetic surgery entrepreneur Gill Baird is planning another private facility in Scotland less than a year since her purpose-built hospital opened in Livingston.

Ms Baird has applied to open a day-case centre in Glasgow to meet growing consumer demand resulting partly from pressures on the NHS.

Cosmedicare UK, which offers various procedures such as recovery from trauma, has secured planning permission for a site on Sauchiehall Street.

The company will invest £2.5 million in the facility on a site formerly occupied by the Slumdog Bar & Kitchen, near to the Glasgow Dental Hospital. It hopes to open towards the end of the year. The company also has a clinic in Edinburgh.

… more follows