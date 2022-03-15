Cormack takes global role as LRT head at Pinsent Masons

Law

Edinburgh-based solicitor advocate Jim Cormack, QC, has been appointed global head of Pinsent Masons’ litigation, regulatory and tax (LRT) team.

The role involves leading the law firm’s 265-strong LRT offering, which covers common law and civil law jurisdictions, with staff based in seven UK offices and in Dublin, Dubai, Madrid, Munich, Paris and Singapore.

The core services provided by the team are corporate and commercial litigation, civil fraud litigation, contentious tax, forensic accounting services, health & safety, professional and financial services litigation, regulatory and investigations (including a white collar crime practice), energy disputes, international arbitration, and administrative and public law.

Mr Cormack (pictured), who joined Pinsent Masons in 2001, is dual qualified to practice in Scotland and England & Wales and was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 2018, a year after becoming a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.

When not travelling in his global role, he will be based at Pinsent Masons’ offices at Capital Square in Edinburgh’s financial district.

Mr Cormack said: “I have been a dispute resolution lawyer for close to 30 years now and it is still a job I love doing. There is a thrill in picking up a client’s problem and analysing and deploying a position and to ultimately deliver a solution.”