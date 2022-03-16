Codebase partners with Dorsey’s Square system

Incubator deal

Stephen Coleman: exciting partnership (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish technology incubator Codebase has signed a partnership deal with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s payments processing system Square.

About 500 startups at CodeBase, will also be offered access to Square’s workshops to learn from leaders in the commerce and payments fields.

Dorsey, along with co-founder Jim McKelvey, developed Square in 2010 as a small business platform to accept debit and credit card payments on a mobile device.

It has developed an arsenal of commercial tools to facilitate selling, payments processing, inventory management, payroll processing, banking, and business management.

In December Dorsey officially changed the name of the platform to Block, due in part to his interest in blockchain technology.

Stephen Coleman, CEO of Codebase, said: “It’s very exciting for us to be partnering with Square. As the start-ups in our community grow and scale, it’s important for us to work with partners whose offerings can support companies on their business journey.”

Ginevra Mambretti, Square developer product marketing manager, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with CodeBase, Scotland’s biggest tech startup incubator.

“This is a first of its kind partnership in the UK and we are excited to see what’s born from the merging of Square’s tools and CodeBase’s network of innovation.”