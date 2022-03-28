CMS recruits McGlynn to IP disputes team

IP disputes

Law firm CMS has bolstered its Scottish IP Disputes team with the appointment of Cara McGlynn, who has joined from Brodies.

A specialist in resolving IP and technology-related disputes across a variety of sectors, Ms McGlynn (pictured) is the only non-partner solicitor to be ranked in the latest World Trade Mark review directory.

Following Ms McGlynn’s appointment, the CMS Scottish IP Disputes team now has lawyers based in each of the firm’s three Scottish offices.

The IP Disputes team is part of CMS Scotland’s technology, intellectual property and media practice, the largest in the country.

Partner Neeraj Thomas said Ms McGlynn’s appointment comes as the team is forecasting a significant increase in revenue.