Update:

IP disputes

CMS recruits McGlynn to IP disputes team

| March 28, 2022

Law firm CMS has bolstered its Scottish IP Disputes team with the appointment of Cara McGlynn, who has joined from Brodies.

A specialist in resolving IP and technology-related disputes across a variety of sectors, Ms McGlynn (pictured) is the only non-partner solicitor to be ranked in the latest World Trade Mark review directory.

Following Ms McGlynn’s appointment, the CMS Scottish IP Disputes team now has lawyers based in each of the firm’s three Scottish offices.

The IP Disputes team is part of CMS Scotland’s technology, intellectual property and media practice, the largest in the country.

Partner Neeraj Thomas said Ms McGlynn’s appointment comes as the team is forecasting a significant increase in revenue.

, , Appointments, Finance & Law No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

David-Law-and-Judy-Shields

Double hire for Strutt & Parker’s Edinburgh office

Strutt & Parker has announced two appointments to its Edinburgh office. David Law joins asRead More

Healy joins TEFL Org as managing director

Language teaching business TEFL has brought in Andy Healy as managing director to drive itsRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.