Clyde Munro adds Ayrshire practice to portfolio

Jim Hall: acquisition spree

An Ayrshire dental practice which has been in the same family ownership for 50 years has become the latest to join the Clyde Munro Dental group.

Maybole Dental Practice, run by David and Gillian Logan has four surgeries and more than 9,500 patients.

Clyde Munro Dental Group has more than 50 practices across Scotland, employing about 200 dentists, 400 staff and 460,000 patients.

The company is among those leading a consolidation of the sector across Scotland. Its acquisition spree is supported by £10 million raised from Investec in December 2020.

Founder Jim Hall’s longer term plan appears to be to find a buyer. Much of the group’s funding is shareholder and external debt which it says “will be repaid on exit”.

Its latest accounts for the year to the end of March 2020, filed in June last year, showed a loss after interest and exceptional charges of £6.54 million, up from £4.17m in the previous year.